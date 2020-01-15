Calamos Advisors LLC Has $64.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 300,599 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. 6,953,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.