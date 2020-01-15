Calamos Advisors LLC Has $46.32 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,878 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,593. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

