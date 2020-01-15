Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.05 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 481,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,299,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,115. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

