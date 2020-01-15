Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 361,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,750,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,427,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,007,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 102,555 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

