Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 904,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 226,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,253. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cabot by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cabot by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

