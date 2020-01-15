Bulwark (BWK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 168.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $555,038.00 and $62.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

