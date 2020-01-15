Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bruker by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bruker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 246,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,170. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. Bruker has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.