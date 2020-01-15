Brokers Offer Predictions for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion.

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

