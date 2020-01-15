Brokerages Set Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $88.78

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 184.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $2,444,000.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. 466,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,405. Trex has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

