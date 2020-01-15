Brokerages Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Target Price at $36.50

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SYKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. 113,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.