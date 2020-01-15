Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $20.02

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 1,458,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

