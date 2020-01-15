Brokerages Set Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $103.63

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,772. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,480,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,661,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

