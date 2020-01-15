Brokerages Set Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Price Target at $124.19

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. 311,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,424. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

