Brokerages Set ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) PT at $72.50

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ITT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 421,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. ITT has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

