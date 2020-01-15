Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$37.62

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.31.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.04. 776,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.17. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

