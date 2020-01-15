Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $22.04

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.04.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch by 139.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,846,000 after buying an additional 7,886,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $94,234,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 1,778,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,187. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

