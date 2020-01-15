Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 1,302.67

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,348.86 ($17.74).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZJ. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Main First Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get easyJet alerts:

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,403.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,166.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.