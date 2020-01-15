Brokerages Set Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRCM shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Care.com stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 3,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth $10,365,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

