Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.17. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 12,696,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,094,212. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.