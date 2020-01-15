Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

GNRC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.14. 385,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Generac by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

