Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.90). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 113,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 376,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

