Brokerages Anticipate BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year sales of $23.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

