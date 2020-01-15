Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $336.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.99 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $278.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,768 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,883. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.