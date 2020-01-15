Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Decreased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 649,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

