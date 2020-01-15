Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,216.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $91,216.00 and $17.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

