Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

