BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.68. BRF has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,484,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 254,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRF by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,244 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,914,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,081,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

