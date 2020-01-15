Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Trading Down 34.7%

Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) fell 34.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,468,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 459,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK)

Bravatek Solutions, Inc provides security, defense, and information security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security solutions assist corporate entities, governments, and individuals in protecting their organizations and/or critical infrastructures against error, and physical and cyber-attacks.

