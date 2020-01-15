Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 2,150 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

