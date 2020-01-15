Brasada Capital Management LP Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $159.91 and a 12 month high of $221.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.