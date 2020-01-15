Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,701,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

