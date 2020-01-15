Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.
Shares of BDN stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,701,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
