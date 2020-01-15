BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BPMP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 209,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 246.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 422,031 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,836,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

