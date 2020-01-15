Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Given a C$215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$215.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$213.08. 28,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.17. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$201.63 and a one year high of C$219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

