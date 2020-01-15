Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Given a C$215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$215.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.
BYD has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$213.08. 28,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.17. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$201.63 and a one year high of C$219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.
