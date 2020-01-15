Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.62.

BSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 1,923,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

