Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.62.
BSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 1,923,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
