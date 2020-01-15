Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $12,097,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 504.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 322,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPFH. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

