BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,922. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

