Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
NYSE BOOT opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.
In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
