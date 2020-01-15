Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOO. CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 329.54 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.57. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

