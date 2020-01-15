Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in General Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 23,932,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,024,031. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

