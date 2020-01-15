Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 10,526 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

