Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.