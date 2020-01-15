Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.24. 1,365,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

