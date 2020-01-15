Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

