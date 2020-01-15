Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 4,224 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

