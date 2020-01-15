Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1,775.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,144. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

