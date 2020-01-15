Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,658 shares of company stock worth $2,785,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.