BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,502. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $125.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,018.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 771.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $4,029,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

