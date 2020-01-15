Blue Apron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Blue Apron stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 571,249 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

