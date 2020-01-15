Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $17,072.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,750.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.01898751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.03885263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00748614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00086330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00594658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,518 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

