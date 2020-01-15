BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), approximately 14,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.41).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.60.

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

